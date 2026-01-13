Local

Federal jury in Atlanta convicts two members of the ‘Paper Gang Family’

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A federal jury in Atlanta convicts two members of the “Paper Gang Family” and one associate for their roles in a drug trafficking operation based in Ellenwood.

The US attorney says the defendants set up their drug operation in metro Atlanta, blatantly peddling their poison around students’ bus stops.

Kory Keon Solomon, Antonio Ashmeade, and Rodrigus Williams are all convicted of drug crimes and face significant time in federal prison.

After one drug deal, Williams posted a video to social media with him flaunting the money he had just received.

