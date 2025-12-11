Federal judge rules on execution of Georgia death row inmate

COBB COUNTY, GA — A federal judge will allow the execution of a Georgia death row inmate to move forward. Stacey Humphreys is scheduled to die by lethal injection next week for the murders of two Cobb County real estate agents in 2003.

In the ruling, Judge Leigh Martin May says Humphreys failed to show his rights to due process and equal protection would be violated by putting him to death.

The execution would be the first in Georgia this year.

Humphreys entered a sales office in a model home for a new subdivision in Powder Springs around midday on November 3, 2003.

The victims, Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams and Lori Brown, worked there as real estate agents. Evidence presented at trial showed that Humphreys forced them to strip naked and give him their bank pins before fatally shooting them.

He was captured in Wisconsin after leading police on a high-speed chase.