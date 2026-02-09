Federal judge orders DOJ to unseal documents tied to Fulton County election ballot seizure

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A federal judge is ordering the Justice Department to unseal documents related to the seizure of election ballots from Fulton County no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The order comes just days after attorneys for Fulton County filed a motion demanding the government unseal the criminal affidavit in the case following last month’s FBI raid at the Fulton County elections office tied to the 2020 election in Georgia.

Federal Judge J.P. Boulee’s order requires that the criminal affidavit be unsealed before the close of business Tuesday. The order specifies that the names of all “non-governmental witnesses” included in the documents must remain redacted.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts praised the ruling but said the legal fight is far from over.

“We will continue to pursue every option that’s open to us, to get the records that were taken, returned to us as soon as possible,” Pitts stated.

Pitts also said the county is still lacking information about the case.

“I still haven’t been contacted by the FBI, nor has the county attorney as I understand it,” he stated.

He added the county hopes the unsealed documents will shed more light on the investigation.

“This is a huge interest not only locally, but nationally and even internationally about what’s going on,” Pitts stated.

Agents seized hundreds of boxes of documents during the raid about a week and a half ago, carrying them out by the truckload. Items seized include all paper ballots from the 2020 election, voter rolls, tabulator tapes and other election materials.

In a separate motion, Fulton County is asking a judge to order the FBI to return all of the seized 2020 election documents.

The raid follows years of debate over the 2020 election in Georgia. The White House has claimed the state saw widespread fraud during voting that year, while multiple recounts have confirmed that was not the case.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.