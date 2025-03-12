Local

Federal government ends free COVID-19 test program

By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit
The free program that sent COVID-19 tests through the mail to your house is scheduled to end by Friday.
WASHINGTON D.C. — The federal government has suspended its free COVID-19 test distribution program, marking the end of an initiative that provided nearly 900 million rapid tests to households nationwide since its launch in winter 2022.

As of now, the government website is no longer accepting orders for free at-home tests, though no official reason has been provided for the decision. However, individuals who placed orders before March 9 will still receive their shipments.

While the federal program has ended, COVID-19 tests remain available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other retailers. Whether insurance will cover the cost of these tests depends on individual providers, as coverage policies vary. Without insurance coverage, a two-pack of tests typically costs around $20.

The end of the free test program signals a shift in federal pandemic response efforts, placing more responsibility on consumers and private insurance providers to manage testing access.

