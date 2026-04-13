Suspect arrested in Brookhaven shooting connected to at least two other murders

BROOKHAVEN — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a metro Atlanta market on Sunday evening.

Police received numerous 911 calls for a shooting outside the Kroger at the Cherokee Plaza shopping center in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 49-year-old homeless man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Hospital.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley says the victim who was shot is in critical condition.

Police used flock camera information from an HOA camera to identify that suspect’s vehicle.

DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick says shortly after, they were able to connect the same 26-year-old suspect to a couple of early morning shootings in their jurisdiction.

Footage from those same cameras helped with a separate shooting investigation at that Kroger in March. In that incident, a 75-year-old man was shot, and 79-year-old Vesselin Tzvetkov was charged. Unlike in Sunday’s incident, that shooting occurred during business hours.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.