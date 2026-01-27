Federal appeals court tosses challenge to Georgia’s voting law

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court in Atlanta has thrown out the latest legal challenge to Georgia’s controversial voting law, Senate Bill 202.

The case targeted five provisions of the law, including one that allows the state to suspend county election boards and another that bans watching or photographing someone’s vote. The lawsuit claimed the provisions were unconstitutional and violated the Voting Rights Act.

WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue.

“That requires a claimant to demonstrate they were or will be injured by the enforcement of a statute,” Carlson said. “The court here held that the plaintiffs did not do that.”

Carlson says the judges did not rule on the merits of the case itself, but instead found there was no evidence the plaintiffs would be harmed by enforcement of the law.

“The plaintiffs made their claims on constitutional grounds and also, they claimed that the Voting Rights Act was threatened,” Carlson said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the ruling, calling it a victory for election integrity.

Carlson says the decision may not be the end of the legal fight. He expects the plaintiffs to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and notes they could attempt to mount a similar challenge in the future.

“They could make their constitutional claim to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to get what’s called certiorari reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, and I expect that to happen here,” Carlson said.

The ruling dismisses the challenge to SB 202 for now, but further legal action is expected.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.