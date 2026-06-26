FBI seeks potential victims in metro Atlanta child sexual abuse investigation

ATLANTA — The FBI is asking for information from potential victims and witnesses as part of an ongoing child sexual abuse investigation tied to incidents at multiple locations across metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia.

Federal investigators said a suspect was recently charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

“FBI special agents have uncovered a series of videos believed to have been taken inside public restrooms at locations in Gwinnett, Jackson, and Oconee Counties including public restrooms and high school athletic events between February 2024 and March 2026,” FBI Atlanta officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is accused of primarily targeting boys at public restrooms during high school athletic events.

The locations identified by the FBI include:

• Mountain View High School in metro Atlanta county

• Rabbit Hill Park in metro Atlanta county

• Publix at Butler’s Crossing in Watkinsville

• Kroger in Jefferson

• Mill Creek High School in metro Atlanta county

The FBI is encouraging anyone who believes they or their minor dependent may have been affected, or anyone with information relevant to the investigation, to complete the agency’s information form﻿.