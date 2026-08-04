FBI investigates reported hacks targeting Georgia water systems

Federal investigators are looking into reports that hackers targeted water systems in at least seven states, including Georgia.

The FBI has not confirmed whether a recent incident involving the Clayton County Water Authority is connected to the broader investigation.

Investigators say the hackers were able to access internet-connected devices and change passwords, causing utilities to lose monitoring and control capabilities.

Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Gil Sherouse says his utility was not affected, but cybersecurity remains a top priority.

“There are always risks with anything that you do, but in the water system there are also a lot of protection measures that are there to protect the public should something go wrong,” Sherouse said.

Sherouse says water authorities across Georgia regularly communicate with federal officials about ways to protect their systems from cyber threats.

“There are risks there, there is an elevator risk but there are also counter measures, there are testing protocols that exist to help prevent that or to alert if something is going on there,” Sherouse said.

Sherouse says technology has become a growing part of the water industry during his two decades in the field.

“It’s an ever changing world,” Sherouse said.

He says cybersecurity threats continue to evolve.

“We’re going to have to play defense in a different way, everything, everyday it changes,” Sherouse said.

The Clayton County Water Authority says it is working with a cybersecurity team after an issue that caused a water pressure drop and led to a boil water advisory.

“As of right now they’re still trying to figure out what was the root cause and who actually did something to the system,” Erin Thomas with the Clayton County Water Authority said.

The FBI has not released information about the source of the reported attacks. The agency also has not said whether the Clayton County incident is part of the investigation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.