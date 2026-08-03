Clayton County Water Authority investigating possible cyber threat after water disruption

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County Water Authority officials are investigating unauthorized cyber activity they say may have caused or contributed to a temporary disruption in parts of north Clayton County last week.

The disruption happened Monday, July 27, according to Clayton County Water Authority.

The authority says reduced water pressure in certain areas led to a precautionary boil water advisory, which was later lifted after required water-quality testing confirmed the water met applicable safety standards.

Officials say the disruption involves a portion of its operational systems and water service.

“CCWA immediately activated its incident-response procedures and coordinated with federal, state, law-enforcement, regulatory, and cybersecurity partners, including the FBI and CISA, to investigate the incident, restore operations, and secure the affected systems,” Clayton County Water Authority officials said in a statement.

CCWA says water service was restored within hours and that there is no evidence customer billing or payment information was accessed or compromised.

“Based on the investigation to date, there is no evidence that customer billing or payment information was accessed or compromised,” CCWA officials said. “Because the investigation remains ongoing, CCWA will not provide technical details that could compromise system security or law-enforcement efforts.”

Clayton County Water Authority says it continues to monitor and strengthen its systems while working to provide safe and reliable water service.

“CCWA remains committed to providing safe and reliable water service and appreciates the patience and cooperation of its customers and the community,” the authority said.

The authority says it will not release technical details while the investigation remains ongoing.