FBI Atlanta seizes major video game piracy websites

By WSB Radio News Staff
A person holding an Xbox controller.
XBox FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has raised the price of Xbox Game Pass. (Mat Hayward/Mat Hayward - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta branch of the FBI busted several online criminal marketplaces providing pirated versions of popular video games, sometimes days or weeks before their official release date.

The agency says during one 3-month period alone, users downloaded 3.2M copies, costing the video game industry $170M.

The federal agents have seized multiple domains.

Users who visit the websites will now see a big red banner notifying them that they’ve been seized by federal authorities.

FBI’s Atlanta says Dutch investigators helped with the takedown.

