FBI Atlanta reveals World Cup security efforts after 95 drones seized

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta Field Office officials say hundreds of personnel helped support security operations during the FIFA World Cup as Atlanta hosted matches and welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Atlanta was one of 11 host cities for the tournament, hosting eight World Cup matches attended by more than 500,000 spectators. Atlanta also welcomed more than 500,000 visitors to the FIFA Fan Festival, according to officials.

The FBI says about 300 personnel were assigned to support security operations in the Atlanta area. The agency completed 11,222 background checks for people needing credentialed access to secure locations.

The FBI also enforced temporary flight restrictions around official venues. Authorities seized 95 drones flown in restricted airspace in the Atlanta area and arrested one drone operator.

“Nationwide, the FBI deployed approximately 5,000 personnel in support of World Cup security operations across all 11 host cities,” FBI Atlanta officials said. “The bureau conducted more than 300,000 background checks, seized more than 700 drones operating in restricted airspace, and supported security efforts for 104 matches attended by approximately 6.8 million fans.”

The FBI says Atlanta did not experience any major security incidents during the tournament.

The security operation involved multiple agencies, including the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Secret Service and other public safety partners.

In addition, multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking during World Cup activities in Atlanta led to 153 arrests, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said Operation Red Card began with the first World Cup game in Atlanta and continued during the tournament.

“153 criminal arrests were effected during this operation that began in concert with the first game,” Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank said.

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WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.