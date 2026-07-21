153 arrested in Atlanta human trafficking operation during World Cup

ATLANTA — A multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking during World Cup activities in Atlanta led to 153 arrests, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said Operation Red Card began with the first World Cup game in Atlanta and continued during the tournament.

“153 criminal arrests were effected during this operation that began in concert with the first game,” Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank said.

Schrank said 11 of the arrests involved child exploitation.

“11 of those arrests were for child exploitation individuals,” Schrank said.

Officials also said 54 human trafficking victims were rescued during the operation.

“These arrests and rescues are more than numbers, they represent lives changed, exploitation stopped, and our community made safer,” Schrank said.

Homeland Security Investigations described the operation as a major multi-agency effort to target human trafficking and other crimes during World Cup events in Atlanta.