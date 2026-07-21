Oklahoma knows what awaits in Week 4 playing at ‘gold standard’ Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. — Oklahoma was first up at the SEC Media Days on Monday, and coach Brent Venables didn’t waste any time setting the Sooners’ narrative.

“Hard to kill, what does it mean?” Venables said rhetorically, asked of a Sooners mantra that carried over from last season.

“It means all the things we want to be about as a program; stick-to-itiveness, a program built on toughness,” he said. “For our guys, man, each and every week is going to be a bloodbath. … The most physical teams win at the end of the day.”

Read more at DawgNation.