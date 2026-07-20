New data shows World Cup gave Atlanta businesses a big boost

ATLANTA — With the 2026 World Cup officially wrapped up, new research shows consumer spending increased in Atlanta and other host cities across the country.

A study from Bank of America found brick-and-mortar businesses, including bars and restaurants, saw increased spending as fans gathered to watch matches and take part in World Cup festivities.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CBS’ Face the Nation the tournament had an economic impact in host cities.

“It’s having this on the ground economic impact, and that spending’s going into what we call bricks and mortar; it’s going to the bars and restaurants.”

The study also found locals increased their spending during the tournament, in addition to out-of-town visitors.

Overall, Bank of America says the World Cup generated about $20 billion in consumer spending across the United States.

Ella Kroll, who attended the City of Atlanta’s Soccer and Sound celebration at Piedmont Park, said she’ll miss the World Cup festivities.

“I really loved having the World Cup here because it’s brought so many people of different cultures here, and I think it’s so nice for them to experience Atlanta.”

Kroll also said, “Very much a community, and I’m really going to miss that about the World Cup in Atlanta.”

The new research comes days after data from the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau showed hotel bookings in Atlanta were down slightly during the World Cup compared to the same time last year.

The bureau reported about 442,000 hotel room nights were booked across the city during the tournament. Even with bookings down slightly, the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association said revenue increased 15 percent last month.