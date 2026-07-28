FBI Atlanta needs help in search of escaped murder suspect

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta is offering a reward for the arrest of an escaped murder suspect.

FBI Atlanta officials say Pablo Zuriel Miranda escaped the Atkinson County Jail in Pearson, Georgia early Sunday morning.

He was being held on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with an April 2024 shooting in Atkinson County.

“A federal warrant was issued Monday for his arrest on unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. It is believed Miranda may try to flee to Mexico through Atlanta or other paths of escape,” FBI Atlanta officials said.

An reward is being offered of up to $10,000 for the arrest of Miranda.

Anyone with information concerning this case are encouraged to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-300 or tips.fbi.gov.