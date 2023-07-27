Local

FBI assisting police in ‘active investigation’ related to missing person’s case in Newton County

FBI assisting police in ‘active investigation’ related to missing person’s case in Newton County

PORTERDALE, Ga. — A Newton County police department has announced they will hold a news conference Thursday in relation to a missing person’s case in Porterdale.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.

Porterdale Police said they were conducting an ‘active investigation’ in the area of South Broad Street Thursday morning.

Our partners at Channel 2 were at the scene, where there were several tents set up in a wooded area near a large home.

FBI officials confirmed that the investigation is in relation to a missing person’s case, but did not identify the missing person.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!