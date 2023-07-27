FBI assisting police in ‘active investigation’ related to missing person’s case in Newton County

PORTERDALE, Ga. — A Newton County police department has announced they will hold a news conference Thursday in relation to a missing person’s case in Porterdale.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.

Porterdale Police said they were conducting an ‘active investigation’ in the area of South Broad Street Thursday morning.

Our partners at Channel 2 were at the scene, where there were several tents set up in a wooded area near a large home.

FBI officials confirmed that the investigation is in relation to a missing person’s case, but did not identify the missing person.





