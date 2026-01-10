Fayetteville residents voice concerns over proposed townhome development

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — The Fayetteville City Council is considering a proposal to rezone about 30 acres at the corner of Highway 54 West and Gingercake Road to allow a high-density residential development, including townhouses and cottages.

The property is currently undeveloped and zoned for commercial use. The proposal has drawn opposition from local residents concerned about traffic, safety, and compatibility with existing neighborhoods.

Community members have also voiced their opposition on social media.

One resident posted in the public Facebook group Living in Fabulous Fayetteville, saying, “all the traffic from a proposed development on Gingercake would wind up coming down Hood Ave right by the primary school and it will be a nightmare for traffic in the mornings and afternoons… Hood Ave has already become a speedway… I vote no.”

Other community members voiced similar concerns online, highlighting issues with congestion, safety near schools, and the pace of development in the area.

One person commented on the City of Fayetteville’s official Facebook page, saying, “city asking for us to please come tell them our legitimate concerns so they can promptly ignore them like with the data center, studios, soccer fields, new city hall, and new power poles in people yards. I have been here for decades, but will be taking my tax dollars elsewhere soon enough!”

The city council will review the proposal and hear public feedback during two town hall hearings on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at city hall. Residents are encouraged to share their opinions at these sessions.