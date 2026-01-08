Crews working on water main break near busy intersection in Atlanta suburb

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — Fayette County Water System in Peachtree City has deployed crews to fix a significant water main break at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail on Thursday morning.

The break on the 10-inch water main affects all customers in the Peachtree City storage tank zone, a post from the Peachtree City government said on Facebook.

Peachtree Park and McIntosh Trail roadways are currently open.

The South turn lane from McIntosh Trail to Peachtree Parkway is blocked, as is the path from McIntosh Trail to Peachtree Parkway due to structural damage beneath the golfcart path caused by the excessive flow of water.