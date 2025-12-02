Local

Fayette County launches revamped site for mobile platforms

By WSB Radio News Staff
Modern glass smartphone hanging over the table with a smooth dark blue surface in perspective view with reflection. Realistic vector illustration isometric phone. Mock up or template shiny cellphone.
Racist text messages FILE PHOTO: People in more than a dozen states have received racist text messages. (AndSus - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The Fayette County government launches a new mobile friendly website Tuesday.

“it is also a place to access information on every department from Fayette County government, from 911 communications to getting an open record to paying your water bill with the Fayette County Water System,” Cintia Listenbee with Fayette County Community Engagement says.

The new website features a modern layout, streamlined navigation, and improved tools to help citizens quickly find the information and services they need.

For more information, residents can contact the Fayette County Community Engagement Office at (770) 305-5109 or email clistenbee@fayettecountyga.gov.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!