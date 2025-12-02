Fayette County launches revamped site for mobile platforms

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The Fayette County government launches a new mobile friendly website Tuesday.

“it is also a place to access information on every department from Fayette County government, from 911 communications to getting an open record to paying your water bill with the Fayette County Water System,” Cintia Listenbee with Fayette County Community Engagement says.

The new website features a modern layout, streamlined navigation, and improved tools to help citizens quickly find the information and services they need.