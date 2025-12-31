Father who lost his police officer son to suicide offers safe space to other officers

ATLANTA — A man who lost his police officer son to suicide is encouraged by the Atlanta Police Department’s expansion of mental health resources for its officers.

Lucas Sizemore took his own life in 2024 after being on the job for less than a year.

His father, Brian Sizemore still doesn’t know why.

Sizemore says his son had a “big smile that always lit up the room.”

Sizemore now talks to Atlanta police recruits, sharing his phone number and encouraging them to reach out.

“If you don’t talk to somebody, and figure out how to empty that baggage, once in a while, it’s going to overflow,” warns Sizemore.

The Atlanta Police Department now offers confidential counseling, requires annual wellness checks, and provides officers a space to decompress after traumatic calls.