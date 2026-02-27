Father of Laken Riley files wrongful death lawsuit

ATHENS, GA — The father of Laken Riley is suing the University System of Georgia and the owners of an Athens apartment complex in connection with her death.

Riley was killed while jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia two years ago.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Jason Riley, alleges the university system failed to provide a safe environment in Athens and claims the Argo apartment complex where the convicted killer lived, did not adequately screen tenants, including individuals with a history of violence who were in the country illegally.

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in compensation.

The University System of Georgia said in a statement, “We do not comment on pending litigation.”

Last month, Jose Ibarra contended a judge abused his discretion and violated his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Ibarra, who recently turned 28, is serving two life sentences without parole. He was convicted of killing Riley after she fought off his attempt to rape her while she was out running in 2024.

The Laken Riley Act mandates the federal detention of undocumented immigrants accused of theft, burglary, or violent crimes.

DHS previously said more than 21,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested since the Laken Riley Act was signed into law last year.