Father of 2-year-old boy found at East Point garbage facility indicted in his murder

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Artavious North and J'Asiah Mitchell

By WSBTV.com News Staff

EAST POINT, Ga. — WARNING: This report contains details that some may find graphic or disturbing.

A grand jury indicted a man accused of killing his 2-year-old son and dumping his body, which was later found at an East Point garbage station.

Artavious North reported that his son, J’Asiah Mitchell, was kidnapped in August in DeKalb County. Investigators determined a kidnapping never took place and arrested North days later. Police later found Mitchell’s body at a garbage facility.

Crews spent several days draining a small lake near North’s apartment complex in their search for J’Asiah.

Police believed that North dumped the child’s body in a dumpster near his home. Garbage crews unknowingly transported the body to a nearby transfer station in East Point

J’Asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell had two words to say about her child’s father on social media: “You evil.”

“Because it is evil,” Mitchell said. “My baby ain’t deserve this... and for you to not tell me nothing.”

Court records do not show any upcoming hearings for North’s case.

