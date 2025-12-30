Fans head to Sugar Bowl will see extra security in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — If you’re headed to New Orleans for New Year’s and the Sugar Bowl showdown for Georgia and Ole Miss, you’ll likely notice extra law enforcement officers.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold says lessons learned from an attack one year ago are shaping this year’s security.

“You are going to see and incredible visual presence in the French Quarter and throughout Downtown over the rest of this week,” Arnold said.

Last year, a man drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people.