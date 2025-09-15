Fannin County police captain recovering after being shot in the face

McCAYSVILLE, GA — A Fannin County police officer who was shot in the face while responding to a call over the weekend is showing signs of improvement, according to his chief.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley posted on social media Sunday that Captain Brantley Worley is recovering after being critically injured Friday night. Earley said doctors have confirmed Worley will not need brain surgery and that there is hope he may soon be moved out of the intensive care unit.

“The power of prayer and God’s healing hand is stronger than the evil act committed against our officer,” Earley wrote, adding that Worley was able to speak with him during the hospital visit.

Worley was shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person. The suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Ramsey, was captured after a 19-hour manhunt and is now in custody facing multiple charges.

Chief Earley credited prayer and faith for the encouraging progress in Worley’s recovery.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story