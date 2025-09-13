Crime And Law

Police search for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect who shot officer in north Georgia

By Miles Montgomery
Officer shot in Fannin County (WSB-TV)
MCCAYSVILLE, GA — Police are searching for an “armed and extremely dangerous” suspect who shot a police officer in north Georgia late Friday evening.

Police say 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey was identified as the suspect in the shooting. He will face aggravated assault with the intent to murder a police officer charges when he is arrested.

McCaysville Chief of Police Michael Earley confirmed that officers responded to a report of a suspicious person along First Street.

Upon arrival, officials say Ramsey began shooting and hit an officer identified as Cpt. Brantley Worley. He was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga in critical condition. Earley said Worley suffered a broken neck and a brain bleed.

Officers went to the home where Ramsey is believed to have ran to after the shooting, which led to a SWAT standoff.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement saying, “Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for this officer who was shot in the line of duty, as well as all law enforcement who face this kind of danger on a regular basis to protect their communities.”

