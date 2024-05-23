Fani Willis files appeal against decision to dismiss charges in election interference case

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed court documents to appeal the decision to throw out several charges against several of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that six of the charges in the indictment be quashed because they lack sufficient detail.

They were related to the charges of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Office.

Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants had filed to dismiss the counts because they argued they were legally deficient, making the ruling a win for the former president.

Many of those specific counts allege that the men illegally asked Georgia election officials to convene a special legislative session and appoint pro-Trump electors.

Three of the dismissed counts directly name Trump and allege that the former president solicited the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “unlawfully influence the certified election returns” and requested that Raffensperger decertify the election in an infamous phone call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find him more votes.

McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges that were dismissed.







