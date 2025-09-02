Family of three found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK — A family of three were found dead in Johns Creek in an apparent murder suicide.

Johns Creek police say they were performing a welfare check at a home on Glen Castle Court Sunday afternoon when they found three people dead.

The deceased are identified as 52-year-old James Choi and his wife, 52-year-old Myoung Choi, and their 15-year-old daughter Grace Choi.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic-related murder-suicide. James Choi is believed to have killed his wife and daughter before killing himself.

“This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” said Mark J. Mitchell, Chief of Police. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”