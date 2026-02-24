Family needs help finding missing 16-year-old girl from metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old metro Atlanta girl.

Officials say Zyla Velazquez has been missing for nearly a week from Norcross.

Velazquez was last seen on the morning of Feb. 18 around 9 a.m., leaving her home. Surveillance footage shows her beginning to take out a bag of trash and appearing to be distracted by something on her phone before walking down the stairs.

Zyla is described as 5′5 tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities believe that she may still be in the local area or may have traveled to surrounding cities.

Zyla’s mother, Nakeya Moore, told NCMEC she is extremely worried for her daughter’s safety, adding that this is “entirely out of character and she has never gone missing like this before.”

Nakeya hopes this message will reach her daughter:

“Zyla, I love you so much. Keep praying, don’t give up, and stay strong. You have a whole army looking for you to bring you home safe.”

Anyone with information about Velazquez or her disappearance are urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5700.