Family and friends honor 16-year-old killed in e-bike crash

Part of a bike's white frame is designed with a photo and inscription saying, "Rest in Peace King Kadar."
Bike Idlewild Tucker A bike designed in memory of Kadar Alexander.
TUCKER, GA — Family and friends gathered in the parking lot of Fellini’s on Ponce de Leon Avenue Saturday evening to honor a teenager killed in an e-bike crash earlier this month.

The memorial ride through Tucker was organized to raise awareness about e-bike safety and to support efforts to improve protections for young riders.

Sixteen-year-old Kadar Alexander was fatally struck by a pickup truck while riding his e-bike near Tucker Middle School. His parents spoke at the event, sharing memories and calling for stronger e-bike safety standards.

