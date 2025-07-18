Local

Family of Cornelius Taylor files lawsuit against city of Atlanta over fatal encampment incident

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cornelius Taylor died when he was crushed to death by the city's equipment earlier this year.
Cornelius Taylor (Source: WSBTV)
ATLANTA — The family of Cornelius Taylor is taking legal action against the city of Atlanta, filing a civil lawsuit following his death during the clearing of a homeless encampment earlier this year.

Taylor, 46, was killed in January when a city vehicle assisting with the removal of the encampment reportedly ran into his tent. His family and their attorneys are holding a news conference to announce the lawsuit and demand accountability.

The lawsuit alleges that Taylor’s death was both preventable and unjustified, claiming the city failed to implement basic safety precautions while clearing the site. The family is seeking justice for what they describe as a tragic and avoidable loss of life.

City officials have not yet responded to the legal filing. This is a developing story

