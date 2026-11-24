ATHENS — Georgia is in the market for a new defensive coordinator, as Glenn Schumann has taken the Florida State head coaching job.

Schumann has served as the defensive coordinator and primary defensive play caller since the 2022 season. He’s been Georgia’s inside linebackers coach since 2016, as Schumann was the last hire from Smart’s original staff.

Schumann is expected to remain on staff through the end of Georgia’s postseason run, as has been the case throughout Smart’s tenure when an assistant takes a head coaching job.

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