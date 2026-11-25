ATHENS — Georgia has a big challenge on its hands avoiding a letdown game against Georgia Tech, and to that end Kirby Smart is doing what he can.

“The coaches talked about it the other day, there’s so much passion that goes into this game, it’s a great game to be in,” said UGA tight end Jaden Reddell, one of the rising stars in the program.

“Coach Smart was the main one. He said he’s been in this game a lot, and it means a lot to him. It was one of his favorite games to play in, and he circles it. It’s a big game for him.”

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