Falling brick risk leads to shutdown of Peachtree Road and sidewalks downtown

ATLANTA — A portion of Peachtree Road in the heart of downtown Atlanta is closed until further notice due to safety concerns about the exterior of a high-rise building.

City officials ordered the emergency closure of Peachtree Road between John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Williams Street after inspectors raised concerns about the deteriorating facade of the Marriott Residence Inn at 134 Peachtree Street. Authorities fear that loose or buckling bricks could fall onto the sidewalk or street below, posing a danger to pedestrians and drivers.

Sidewalks surrounding the area are also closed as a precaution. The building is located directly across from the Georgia-Pacific Center and just steps from the Peachtree Center MARTA Station, a major downtown transit hub.

Detours are in place to reroute drivers around the closure. Officials have not yet announced when repairs will begin or how long the closure may last. WSB has reached out to MARTA for information regarding any potential impacts to bus or streetcar service in the affected area.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to seek alternate routes and stay updated as the situation develops.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story