Fallen soldier’s family home paid off in Peachtree Corners by Tunnel to Towers Foundation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The family of a slain army major had their mortgage paid off in full by a national nonprofit in honor of his memory for Memorial Day.

According to a release from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Army Major Thomas “TK” Kennedy was killed by a suicide bomber while serving overseas in Afghanistan in 2012.

Kennedy was killed on Aug. 8, 2012, “just weeks” away from the second birthday of his twin children, Maggie and Brody, leaving behind the twins and his wife Kami.

To pay tribute to Maj. Kennedy this Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage for the family’s home in Peachtree Corners. The family moved back to Georgia after his death to be closer to family.

“Tunnel to Towers support allows me to focus more on my twins…Having the peace of mind of having a mortgage-free home is just incredible,” said Kami Kennedy.

Maj. Kennedy was a New York state native who earned his military commission in 2000 after attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. In his youth, he played hockey, according to the foundation.

After the major’s death, the West Point Men’s Hockey Locker Room was renamed and dedicated in his honor, while his No. “10″ jersey number was retired the following year.

West Point also offers the MAJ Tom Kennedy Leadership and Learning Application Award, given to members of the Brigade Tactical Department to those who made “distinctive contributions” while at West Point.

“MAJ Kennedy was a born leader on the ice with the West Point hockey team to the battlefield, he took charge. This Memorial Day we honor his memory and deliver a message to Kami and her twins that his service, leadership, and sacrifice have not and will not be forgotten,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller said.