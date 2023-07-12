Local

Fallen road sign, scaffolding shuts down all lanes of I-75NB in Cobb County

Fallen road sign, scaffolding shuts down all lanes of I-75NB in Cobb County Road signs and scaffolding at the I-75NB exit near Canton Road appear to have fallen onto the interstate. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on I-75 in Cobb County should expect major delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Road signs and scaffolding at the I-75NB exit near Canton Road appear to have fallen onto the interstate.

All northbound lanes have been shut down.

In the southbound lane, there appears to be a dump truck up against the median. It’s unclear if this truck was involved in what caused the signs to fall.

Police have not released details on what happened on the interstate or if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to be cleared and reopened.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more updates on this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!