Fallen road sign, scaffolding shuts down all lanes of I-75NB in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on I-75 in Cobb County should expect major delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Road signs and scaffolding at the I-75NB exit near Canton Road appear to have fallen onto the interstate.

All northbound lanes have been shut down.

In the southbound lane, there appears to be a dump truck up against the median. It’s unclear if this truck was involved in what caused the signs to fall.

Police have not released details on what happened on the interstate or if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to be cleared and reopened.

