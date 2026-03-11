Falcons release quarterback Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team announced.

Cousins was recently informed they were planning to release him at the start of free agency, according to new general manager Ian Cunningham.

Cousins played two seasons with the Falcons. He signed a $180 million contract about six weeks before Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in 2024.

Cousins started 22 of 34 games over the past two seasons for the Falcons, finishing with a 12-10 record. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2024 with 16 in just 14 games.

The 37-year-old is 88-77-2 as a starter with the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Falcons.