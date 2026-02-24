Falcons GM confirms the team has told QB Kirk Cousins he'll be released when free agency opens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Atlanta Falcons have informed quarterback Kirk Cousins they plan to release the 14-year veteran when NFL free agency opens next month, new general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday.

“What he’s done in his career, we owe that to him just to allow him some clarity going into free agency,” Cunningham said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Cousins played two seasons with the Falcons with mixed-at-best results, signing a $180 million contract about six weeks before they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in 2024. Penix won the job in 2025, before a season-ending knee injury made Cousins the starter again down the stretch.

Cousins still started 22 of 34 games over the past two seasons, but he was just 12-10 as a starter. He threw a league-most 16 interceptions in just 14 games in 2024. The 37-year-old is 88-77-2 as a starter with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta.

With his recently reworked deal, Cousins would have his 2027 salary ($67.9 million) fully guaranteed if he were to remain on the roster by the third day of the new league year.

The Falcons also plan to place their franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts and keep him from becoming a free agent, Cunningham confirmed.

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, had a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns last season. His 928 receiving yards were the second most among all NFL tight ends. The franchise tag value for tight ends this year is expected to be about $16 million.

