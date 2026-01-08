Local

Falcons owner discusses decision to fire head coach and GM

By WSB Radio News Staff
Arthur Blank says performance is why he fired Morris, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday about the recent shakeup in the team’s front office.
ATLANTA — Falcons owner Arthur Blank is discussing his decision to fire head coach Raheem Morris and the general manager, Terry Fontenot.

Despite ending the season with a four-game winning streak, Blank says the team was not performing at the level he thought they were capable of.

“An expression I often use is ‘good is the enemy of great,” Blank says.

Blank says he will interview Falcons’ legend Matt Ryan for the team’s newly created position president of football.

The job will be filled before the team hires its next head coach and GM.

