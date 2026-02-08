Falcons linebacker facing charges after police chase in Miami

ATLANTA — Falcons linebacker James Pierce Jr. is facing serious charges after police say he led them on a chase in Miami.

Police say it started after Pierce crashed his car into a woman’s car. Investigators say while fleeing, Pierce hit a police officer before wrecking his Lamborghini.

The investigation is connected to a reported domestic dispute involving his former girlfriend, WNBA player Rekia Jackson.

Separately, according to ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins before the start of the new league year in March. Due to recent changes to his contract, sources believe Cousins will become a free agent again.

The Falcons have had major changes in team leadership over the past month after firing head coach Raheem Morris and hiring Kevin Stefanski. The team has also hired a new general manager.