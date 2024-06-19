Falcons inducting Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan into their Ring of Honor

Atlanta — ATLANTA — Falcons head coach Raheem Morris invited Matt Ryan to visit with the team on Tuesday and had a special gift in store for the former Falcons MVP.

Morris surprised Ryan by announcing him as the newest member for the Falcons Ring of Honor. The team will also present Falcons owner Arthur Blank with the same honor.

Atlanta will induct Blank as the 13th and 14th ring members on Sept. 22 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

In his 14 years in Atlanta, Ryan was a four-time pro bowler, a league MVP and holds multiple franchise records — including the most passing yards and career touchdowns. Ryan also threw for more than 4,000 passing yards for 10 straight seasons.

He made six playoff runs, including winning the 2016 NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LI before losing to the New England Patriots 34-28.

Blank purchased the team in 2002. Since he took over as the team’s owner, the Falcons have made trips to three NFC Championship games and made one Super Bowl appearance.

The franchise’s winning percentage has gone from .394 to over .500 since Blank bought the team.

Steve Bartkowski, Deion Sanders, Warrick Dunn, William Andrews, Gerald Riggs, Jeff Van Note, Jessie Tuggle, Tommy Nobis, Todd McClure, Mike Kenn, Roddy White and Claude Humphrey are the other Ring of Honor members.