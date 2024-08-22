Local

Falcons donate team gear to Frederick Douglass High School

By WSBTV

Falcons donate supplies to Frederick Douglass High School

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A local high school received a major donation from the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta received a donation of more than 1,000 cleats, practice pants, shirts, gloves, and hygiene products from the Falcons.

This is the seventh year in a row that the Falcons have donated gear to Frederick Douglass High School.

Atlanta Board of Education Chair Erika Mitchell spoke to football players at the school upon delivering the donation.

“It’s important to keep our students engaged in extracurricular activities. Being able to support them through this partnership is crucial,” Mitchell said.

More gear will be donated to The BEST Academy and Benjamin E. Mays High School in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

