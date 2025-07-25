Fair Fight launches website to help Georgians check voter purge status

ATLANTA — The Georgia based voting rights group Fair Fight is rolling out a new online tool to help voters determine whether their registration is at risk of being canceled.

The move comes as the Georgia Secretary of State’s office begins sending warning postcards to 478,000 voters flagged as “inactive.” That’s nearly 6% of the state’s registered voters, according to Fair Fight’s Voter Protection Director Dr. Janetta Cureton.

“That’s a pretty high number of individuals at risk, as we’re moving into a midterm year,” Cureton said.

Fair Fight’s new website: fairfight.com/stopthepurges allows Georgians to check their voter status and provides step-by-step instructions to prevent cancellation.

“If you are on the list, the page then takes you through steps to ensure that your registration is not cancelled,” Cureton said. “It is not as simple as people think it is to re-register.”

Voters who received a postcard or who want to verify their status before one arrives must take action by August 20 to keep their registration active.

Cureton says it’s faster and more reliable to confirm your status now than to risk having to re-register later.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story