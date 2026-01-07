FAA investigates tire blowout after LATAM flight lands at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane’s rear tires blew out during landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to the FAA, a LATAM Airlines flight from Lima, Peru landed safely in Atlanta just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. After landing, the aircraft’s rear tires blew out.

Emergency vehicles surrounded the Boeing 767 on the taxiway for several hours.

Photos and videos posted by passengers on social media show damage inside the cabin, including a bathroom door off its hinges and a seat panel that was dislodged. Additional images show the plane’s rear tires busted and shredded, appearing to be separated from the wheels.

Door knocked off bathroom during rough landing at Atlanta airport (Passenger)

Passengers had to exit the aircraft onto the tarmac and boarding buses to be taken back to the terminal. Passengers say they remained on the plane for nearly two hours after landing before deplaning.

All passengers and crew are safe. No injuries were reported, and airport operations were only briefly disrupted.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the tire blowouts.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.