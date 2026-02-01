Extreme cold remains in effect across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta remains under an extreme cold warning through 1 p.m. as freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills persist across the area.

Gusty winds will continue through the afternoon, with wind chills holding in the teens and 20s, even as actual temperatures briefly climb above freezing.

Sunshine may allow some snow to melt in spots, but shaded areas are expected to see little change. That could leave neighborhood roads and streets slick as temperatures drop again overnight.

Snow fell Saturday across parts of north and east metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett, Hall, Forsyth, and Clark counties. Some locations reported accumulations of up to three inches.

Snowfall totals, Buford measured 6.0 inches, Mulberry saw 5.0 inches, Monroe and Winder each reported 4.0 inches, Flowery Branch recorded 3.0 inches, Lawrenceville had 2.0 inches, and Cumming measured 1.0 inch.

Cold weather advisories remain in effect for millions of people along the East Coast. In North Carolina, some areas have reported snowfall totals approaching one foot.

Travel impacts are also being felt nationwide. As of this hour, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is reporting flight delays and cancellations.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads, warning that slick spots remain due to the ongoing cold. GDOT says people should avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.