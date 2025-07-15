Exploding ammunition slows firefighters battling DeKalb County house fire

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — A house fire in DeKalb County overnight presented a dangerous challenge for firefighters after bullets stored inside the home began exploding in the heat of the flames.

The fire broke out on Malvern Boulevard in Stone Mountain. When crews arrived, they attempted to battle the blaze from outside but had to pull back after hearing live rounds discharging due to the intense heat.

“This is one of those things where it doesn’t happen often; all the stars have to kind of align for something like this to happen,” said DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

In addition to the ammunition hazard, the roof of the home collapsed during the fire. Once the explosions subsided, firefighters were able to safely approach and extinguish the flames.

No one was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story