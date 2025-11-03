Experts warn of increased risk for pedestrians after fall time change

ATLANTA — The end of daylight saving time may have given everyone an extra hour of sleep, but transportation experts say the switch back to standard time can also make roads more dangerous.

With sunrise and sunset now arriving earlier, drivers are being urged to stay alert during their commutes. Morning drivers may face more glare from the sun, while evening commuters will experience much darker conditions in comparison to last week.

Jessica Cicchino with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says research shows pedestrian and cyclist deaths tend to spike following the fall time change.

“Light is especially important for pedestrians and bicyclists; if you can’t see them, then you’re much more likely to get in a crash with them,” Cicchino said. “Keep in mind that you’re not going to be able to see people outside of the vehicle, especially those children who are out there walking the same way that they would have last week.”

According to state data, nearly 300 pedestrians were killed in Georgia last year, and 84% of those fatalities occurred during low-light hours. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association reports that 95% of those deaths happened outside of crosswalks.

While pedestrian and cyclist crashes rise this time of year, Cicchino says fatal crashes involving vehicle occupants actually tend to decrease after the fall time change, possibly because drivers are getting more rest.

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety research also examined concerns about bright headlights, which are becoming more common on nighttime commutes. Cicchino said although glare can be irritating, crash data shows incidents related to it have not increased, and newer headlights can improve visibility for nighttime drivers.

Experts urge motorists to drive carefully, particularly during the first few days after the time change, and to watch closely for pedestrians and bicyclists on darker evening commutes.

