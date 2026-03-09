Experts warn of increased health and safety risks after daylight saving time change

ATLANTA — The first Monday after a time change can be a dangerous period following the start of daylight saving time.

Sleep medicine professor Dr. Rafael Pelayo with Stanford University says the hour of sleep lost when clocks spring forward can affect people Monday morning.

“People not being as attentive as they could be,” Pelayo said.

According to the Stanford University Sleep Clinic, researchers see more fatal car accidents after the time change. Pelayo also says there are increases in heart attacks and strokes following the shift.

Pelayo says losing an hour of sleep can raise blood pressure, increase stress hormones such as cortisol and elevate heart rate.

He says those effects can trigger cardiovascular issues, especially for people with existing cardiovascular disease.

Doctors recommend getting plenty of sleep and cutting back on caffeine as people adjust to the time change.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.