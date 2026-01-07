Experts warn about rising measles cases as CDC data shows vaccination rates falling

ATLANTA — Health experts are issuing a warning about measles as vaccination coverage drops.

Dr. William Moss, professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said new data from the Atlanta-based CDC shows that only 92% of kindergartners have been vaccinated against measles.

“That number is below the targeted threshold,” Dr. Moss said. “There is a threat that the United States could lose its measles elimination status after 25 years.”

Last year, measles cases in the U.S. reached their highest levels since 2000.

CDC officials reported 2,144 confirmed cases in 2025, including 49 outbreaks, with 88% of cases linked to outbreaks. For comparison, there were 16 outbreaks and 285 cases in 2024, with 69% linked to outbreaks.

In Georgia, 10 measles cases were reported in 2025, CDC officials said.

CDC officials say there are several ways to prevent measles including: