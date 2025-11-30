Experts urge caution as retailers roll out AI chatbots for holiday shopping

ATLANTA — Online businesses are rolling out new AI chatbots to guide shoppers through the holiday season, but experts warn consumers to use them carefully.

Amazon is promoting its “Rufus” AI shopping assistant, while Walmart is offering support powered by ChatGPT. These tools are designed to help customers navigate products and make purchases, but they may also be working in the retailer’s best interest.

Emory University professor David Schweidel says shoppers should be aware of how these AI tools operate. While they can seem helpful, he notes, “it’s going to be powered by what Amazon knows about you.”

He adds that the chatbot’s purpose aligns with the company’s goals: “If interest is in doing what Amazon wants it to do, which in all likelihood is what’s going to make the biggest profit for Amazon.”

Schweidel also cautions shoppers about what they share with AI systems. Generative AI technology can retain information it receives from users, and he warns, “assume whatever information you put in there, it can be made accessible to others.”

He compares AI chatbots to traditional salespeople; tools designed to sell more products and boost revenue. “Where consumers should be a little bit careful is realizing who does that agent work for, who does that agent belong to?” he says.

As more retailers adopt AI-driven shopping assistants, experts say awareness and caution will help customers make informed decisions this holiday season.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.