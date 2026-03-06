Experts offer sleep tips as daylight saving time begins Saturday night

ATLANTA — Clocks will spring forward Saturday night as daylight saving time begins, meaning many people will lose an hour of sleep.

Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Denike said the time change can be especially difficult for children, and maintaining a routine can help.

“Avoiding screentime an hour or two before bedtime can be really helpful too because the light that comes from the screen really mimics the blue light that tells our brain that it’s daytime and so then our melatonin production goes down and melatonin is our sleep hormone that our brain makes,” Denike said.

Denike also advises “taking it easy” on Sunday because both adults and children may feel extra tired.

Experts say it can take up to a week to fully adjust to the time change.

History shows that in the week after the time change, the number of heart attacks, strokes and motor vehicle crashes rises nationwide.

Experts recommend heading into the time change well rested by getting seven hours of sleep each night and avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed.